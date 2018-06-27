Former high school coach pleads no contest to human trafficking, gets 13-year sentence

A former Kennedy High School boys soccer coach has pleaded no contest to selling underage girls for sex and received a sentence of 13 years, 4 months.

Elan Daniel Seagraves, 34, faced 11 felony counts but agreed to plea to four of the allegations, including human trafficking and sex charges, in exchange for a reduced sentence in a June 4 agreement with Sacramento County prosecutors.

.A Sacramento Superior Court judge sentenced him Friday to prison for 12 years - the upper term - for two counts of human trafficking, plus eight months each on separate counts of possessing obscene material depicting a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, court records show.

Seagraves was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Dec. 25 after a 17-year-old girl called 911 and said she was hiding in a backyard near the 5900 block of Clover Manor Way in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The girl said she was a victim of sexual assault, was being forced into human trafficking and that the man responsible for the actions was waiting in a nearby vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Seagraves in a vehicle with another girl, who also was 17. Seagraves was arrested.

Authorities said that during the investigation, both girls were determined to be victims of human trafficking. Neither victim was believed to be a student at Kennedy High School, according to sheriff's deputies.

Seagraves has turned down interview requests.

The longtime high school and youth league soccer coach was initially charged with 11 counts in connection to allegations he trafficked the girls, including pandering, false imprisonment and human trafficking.

Seagraves coached the Kennedy varsity and junior varsity boys soccer teams last school year, as well as from March through May in 2016 and January through March in 2017, according to Sacramento City Unified officials. He also coached junior varsity soccer teams at West Campus during the 2013-14 school year.

The school district had conducted a background check on Seagraves, but found no prior convictions except an older driving under the influence conviction, according to district spokesman Alex Barrios.

The Education Code requires that employees be fingerprinted and vetted by the state Department of Justice. The code lists numerous violations that would exclude a person from working at schools, including convictions for drug and sex crimes, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and serious and violent felonies.

"The district terminated Élan Seagraves in December immediately after learning about these horrifying offenses," said district spokesman Alex Barrios on Wednesday. "We are glad that justice has been served in this case and hope his sentencing will give some resolution to the families and students impacted."

The Sheriff’s Department reported that Seagraves also worked as a driver for both Uber and Lyft. Both companies have removed his access to their apps.

Seagraves must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.