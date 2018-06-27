Tahoe day care suspended by Social Services after sexual-assault arrest of worker

A South Lake Tahoe day care center was issued a suspension order by the California Department of Social Services after a worker's arrest on suspicion of sexual assault, the Police Department said.
David Rodriguez-Flores, 55, one of the licensees of Pequenos Rascals Learning Center, was arrested June 20. An investigation into the day care revealed a pattern of sexual of abuse dating back at least two years, police said in a news release. Since his arrest, additional victims who attended the learning center have come forward, the release said.
The suspension by the Social Services Department's Community Care Licensing Division means the learning center will close effective immediately, pending the final outcome of the appeal process and legal action.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is asking anyone who has concerns that their child may be a victim to call them at (530)- 542-6100.
