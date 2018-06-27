Advice from the marine police patrol on how to stay safe on the river

Sacramento Police Marine Unit patrols the Sacramento River on the first day of summer 2018 and offers advice for a busy weekend with triple-digit temperatures expected.
By
Up Next
Sacramento Police Marine Unit patrols the Sacramento River on the first day of summer 2018 and offers advice for a busy weekend with triple-digit temperatures expected.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Yuba River rapids take another life near Highway 49

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

June 27, 2018 02:07 PM

A Colfax man died in the Yuba River rapids on Tuesday afternoon. This is the second death at the same spot on the South Fork of the river this year, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Mario Benassi, 23, was swimming with a group of friends in the rapids about 300 feet downstream from the South Fork Bridge, over which Highway 49 runs.

Benassi "went over a waterfall and did not surface," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Benassi's friends attempted to free him from the rocks but couldn't overcome the force of the water.

The Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call just after 3 p.m., but lifesaving efforts proved unsuccessful and Benassi was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said.

The Sheriff's Department is waiting for the final results from the pathologist to confirm that Benassi died due to drowning.

Nevada County Sheriff and Coroner Keith Royal cautioned swimmers to avoid the dangers of fast, moving water.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question