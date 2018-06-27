Yuba River rapids take another life near Highway 49

A Colfax man died in the Yuba River rapids on Tuesday afternoon. This is the second death at the same spot on the South Fork of the river this year, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say Mario Benassi, 23, was swimming with a group of friends in the rapids about 300 feet downstream from the South Fork Bridge, over which Highway 49 runs.
Benassi "went over a waterfall and did not surface," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Benassi's friends attempted to free him from the rocks but couldn't overcome the force of the water.
The Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call just after 3 p.m., but lifesaving efforts proved unsuccessful and Benassi was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said.
The Sheriff's Department is waiting for the final results from the pathologist to confirm that Benassi died due to drowning.
Nevada County Sheriff and Coroner Keith Royal cautioned swimmers to avoid the dangers of fast, moving water.
