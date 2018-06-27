Elk Grove Police looking for 87-year-old man

The Elk Grove Police Department is looking for an "at risk" 87-year-old man who went missing in Elk Grove Wednesday, according to an news release.
The news release says the man, Jose Lepe, is "forgetful," and friends and family believe he may be suffering from dementia.
Lepe was last seen driving away from his residence near the 9400 block of Misty River Way in a green 1994 Toyota Tercel, according to the announcement. Lepe was wearing a white or blue shirt, black shorts, and black shoes and was described to police as a 5 foot 3 hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Elk Grove Police Department has asked for anyone with information on this case to contact Lepe is asked to contact their dispatch center at 916-691-5246.
