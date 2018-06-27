Fire damages auto yards' cars near Florin Road in Sacramento County

Two auto yards on McComber Street sustained minor damage after a grass fire broke out Wednesday night in the Florin area of Sacramento County.
No one was injured in the blaze, though 20 to 30 salvaged cars were damaged, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesperson Chris Vestal. Vestal could not confirm the exact number of cars damaged until the auto yards did a full inspection of their lots.
The fire only burned about two acres, Vestal said, but extinguishing it took about an hour because of the mixed material that burned – both grass and synthetic materials from the automobiles.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Vestal said. He urged those with information about how the fire started to call the arson tip line at 916-859-3775.
