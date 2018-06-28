A man in a straw hat robbed an Elk Grove bank, police say – can you help identify him?

Police are asking for help identifying a man in a straw hat who robbed a Golden 1 Credit Union branch in Elk Grove on Wednesday.
At 3:25 p.m., the man approached a teller at the bank at 9600 Bruceville Road, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release. The man gave the teller a note demanding money and indicating he was armed, police said. After the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank, the release said. A witness reported that he was last seen walking south through the parking lot.
The robber was described as white, 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt over a blue T-shirt, a straw hat with a dark band, and blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with details about the robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips also can be texted to CRIMES (274637), followed by Tip732 (the agency's ID number) and the message.
