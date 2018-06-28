Sacramento police release new surveillance videos of man who died in custody

The Sacramento Police Department released four more videos Wednesday showing events before Brandon Smith's death in police custody June 6, this time from surveillance cameras.

The newest release of videos, totaling 42 minutes of surveillance footage, show Smith as he is loaded into the police transport wagon and efforts to resuscitate him after they arrived at the jail and Smith was unresponsive.

One of the videos shows paramedics from the Sacramento Fire Department perform CPR on Smith for more than six minutes before carrying him into an ambulance.

The videos do not contain audio and did not appear to offer much new information in the case.

These videos follow the release of Sacramento police body camera video on June 13. In that video, Smith is heard saying "I'm f----- up. I feel like I'm having a heart attack. Oh my god."

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which initially took Smith into custody, has not released any information related to the incident.

"This is under investigation and we don't normally comment on things that are under investigation," corrections spokesman Luis Patino said.

Patino did not answer questions about when the investigation would conclude or what information would be released.

An autopsy report released last week said Smith died suddenly of "methamphetamine intoxication." The report also said a "disrupted" plastic baggie was found in his stomach, and detailed numerous abrasions on his face and arms.

Smith had been released from San Quentin State Prison in September after serving nearly two years for assault charges. He started parole upon release.

Parole is a state-supervised program that applies to inmates who have committed felonies and served their sentence in a state prison.

Molly Sullivan




