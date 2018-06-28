Police want these Elk Grove lottery ticket burglars. Here's what you need to know

Elk Grove police are looking for suspects who tore open the doors of a liquor store and stole trays of lottery tickets, landing them on Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers weekly most-wanted report.
On June 10, 2018, the Elk Grove Discount Wine and Liquor store was burglarized after two people backed an SUV up to the business's doors, tied a rope onto the doors and forced them open with the vehicle, police say. One person entered the store and stole trays of lottery tickets. He and another burglar then drove away in the SUV, according to police.
Both had hooded sweatshirts and bandanas around their faces. The license plates on the SUV were covered, but there was a notable dent on the right side of the tailgate.
Shortly after the 4:52 a.m. burglary, three suspects entered the Quick Stop at 3920 Fruitridge Road in Sacramento and attempted to cash the stolen tickets, police said. That's when police got their pictures.
The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a tattoo on his right bicep, possibly of a cross, and another tattoo on his right forearm. The second suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 40s wearing a gray T-shirt with an "E-B" logo. The third suspect is believed to be a heavyset white or Hispanic female in her 40s. The older pair may be a couple.
All three arrived in a black convertible, similar to a Chrysler Sebring. The older male was driving, police say.
Each week Crime Stoppers publishes a most-wanted list of Sacramento fugitives. If anyone has information about any wanted person, they are asked to call (916) 443-HELP or (800) AA-CRIME, or go to www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com.
Comments