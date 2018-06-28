Bay Area man arrested in south Sacramento in child pornography investigation

A 29-year-old Bay Area man was arrested this week in south Sacramento on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
The arrest on Tuesday follows a month-long investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children Bureau of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, a Sheriff's Department news release said. During the investigation, detectives discovered an IP address identified as offering files containing child pornography. They then obtained a search warrant for a south Sacramento residence connected to the IP address, the release said
After searching the residence, detectives said, they located a computer belonging to Jordan Vinson of San Francisco. A forensic search revealed almost 280 video files of child pornography, authorities said, with more than 100 of the files depicting children under the age of 12.
Vinson is in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. He faces charges related to possessing more than 600 obscene images depicting a minor in a sexual act.
Detectives say there may be additional victims related to this case in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115, the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or to leave an anonymous tip by calling 916-874-TIPS or at sacsheriff.com
