A man was shot nine times in south Sac. His girlfriend and her ex are guilty, jury finds

Two people were convicted Thursday of an attempted murder in which the victim was shot nine times, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.
Devonta MacDonald, 26, and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Gibson, 30, tried to kill Gibson's boyfriend in early 2017 while he was walking home from a convenience store in south Sacramento, a jury found. The two drove up to the unnamed victim, and MacDonald, who was driving, pulled out a gun after Gibson made an affirmative signal, the DA's office said in a news release.
MacDonald shot the man six times before driving away, then returned and shot him three more times, the DA's office said. The victim survived "but suffered life threatening injuries and was hospitalized for more than a month."
MacDonald and Gibson were convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder with allegations of premeditation and deliberation, use of a firearm, discharging of a firearm and causing great bodily injury found true, the DA's Office said. MacDonald was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm with allegations of use of a firearm, discharging a firearm and causing great bodily injury found true.
MacDonald's maximum sentence is 50 years to life in prison, while Gibson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Both will be sentenced Aug. 24, the DA's office said.
Deputy District Attorney Allison Dunham of the High Risk Domestic Violence Unit prosecuted the case.
Comments