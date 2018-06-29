West Sacramento man sentenced to 72 years for molesting stepdaughter

A West Sacramento man found guilty of molesting his teenage stepdaughter was sentenced to 72 years in prison on Thursday.
The Yolo County District Attorney's Office reported that Ted Tyler was sentenced in Yolo Superior Court following a six-day trial in January. He was found guilty on all six counts related to unlawful sex with a minor.
The conclusion is more than a year in the making. Tyler's wife first contacted police in February 2017 when she became suspicious that something inappropriate was going on between her husband and daughter, the DA's report said.
The then 13-year-old victim was hesitant to provide details of the abuse, the DA said, but eventually shared that her stepfather had molested her on several occasions.
Tyler, a repeat sex offender, was convicted of an assault with the intent to commit rape in Santa Barbara County in 2001 and was sentenced to 64 months in prison. He was released in 2007, according to the Yolo DA’s Office.
