CHP will launch 'maximum enforcement' crackdown for Fourth of July holiday

People who are planning to go out and have a few drinks as a part of their Fourth of July celebrations next week without planning on having a sober designated driver or an alternate safe ride should probably think again.

The California Highway Patrol is looking to use a maximum enforcement period to make the roads safer during the upcoming holiday, according to a press release.

CHP says they will be on the lookout for drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol during the MEP, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and run until midnight Wednesday, July 4.

"Do not let a day of festivities run into a day of tragedy. If you drive impaired, you risk your life and the lives of others on the road," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the release. "Motorists will help make everyone's holiday safer by driving sober, fastening their seat belts, and avoiding distractions."

Last year during Fourth of July, when there was a four-day MEP in place, CHP says it made 1,244 DUI arrests and 47 people were killed in collisions on California roads, with half of those victims who died in CHP jurisdiction not wearing seat belts.

CHP is also encouraging those who are hosting events or parties to have plenty of non-alcoholic beverages on hand, stop serving alcohol long before the party ends and take car keys from any intoxicated guest and call them a cab or ride-share service to transport them home.