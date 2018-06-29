He asked moms on Craigslist to let him have sex with their daughters. He's going to prison.

A Sacramento man who shared an online advertisement looking for a mother would would let him have sex with her daughter has been sentenced to prison, according to a federal Department of Justice news release.

George Hristovski, 59, posted a lewd ad in the Sacramento-specific "Causal Encounters" section of Craigslist, an online marketplace, in 2014, the release said.

According to court documents, the ad encouraged local mothers interested in teaching their daughters about sexual intercourse to reach out to Hristovski, who lived in Elverta.

An undercover agent from the Placer County Sheriff's Department responded to the ad, first posing as a woman named "Heather" and then as Heather's 13-year-old daughter "Megan."

In dozens of messages exchanged over Craiglist and email, Hristovski repeatedly asked for pornographic photos of both "Heather" and "Megan," authorities said. Hristovski also suggested that he should perform sexual acts with the underage "Megan."

At one point, the agent sent a simulated pornographic image to Hristovski. Court documents show that this helped to convince Hristovski that "Heather" and "Megan" were not cops.

Hristovski, a Homeland Security employee, was arrested on Aug. 4, 2014.

On Friday, he was sentenced in federal court in Sacramento to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor, the news release said.

The FBI carried out the investigation with assistance from the Placer County Sheriff's Department. According to the news release, the investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section that fights child exploitation and abuse.