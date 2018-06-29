Sacramento man, convicted of raping a grandmother, gets 65 years to life in prison

The 23-year-old man convicted of abducting a woman, stealing her car and raping her while her granddaughter was nearby in a car seat was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison Friday by a Sacramento County judge.
Eddie Ray Jones Jr. was convicted in January on two counts of kidnapping during a carjacking, two counts of robbery and one count of oral copulation by force or fear with kidnapping and use of a dangerous or deadly weapon for an incident that occurred in 2016.
The jury also found a use of a firearm allegation true on all counts, according to a media release from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
On Sept. 10, 2016, Jones was sitting inside a restaurant on Mack Road when his victim and her 2-year-old granddaughter entered and ordered food to go, The Sacramento Bee reported at the time. He followed the woman to her car and told her he had a gun in his coat pocket, then climbed into the vehicle and ordered her to drive.
The victim drove Jones around for the next hour while he used drugs before he pulled out a gun, switched seats with the woman and drove to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her, The Bee reported. Jones, who also went by “Lil Loco,” then stole money from the victim’s purse, dropped her and her granddaughter off on the side of the road and drove off in her vehicle.
Jones, who had been out on bail for a burglary charge at the time, was arrested a month later following an erratic high-speed chance with police and an attempt to escape on foot.
The victim was able to describe Jones’ tattoos and picked him out of a photo lineup, and DNA evidence found on the victim's shirt was also found to be a match to Jones, the release said.
