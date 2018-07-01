One dead in overnight structure fire, Sacramento Fire Department says

Fire at auto upholstery lot kills at least one person

By
By Claire Morgan

July 01, 2018 12:01 PM

A structure fire in an auto upholstery lot in Sacramento has left one person dead, Sacramento Fire Department says.

The fire, which started at 3 a.m. Sunday, burned at a upholstery and auto repair lot near 18th Avenue in Colonial Village North. Two people were unaccounted for at the time of the fire.

One person was found dead in a recreational vehicle, according to Fire Department spokesperson Keith Wade. A second body was not found at the scene, Wade said.

The two people, a man and a woman, were last seen on the property at around 10 p.m., Wade said. The person found in the RV could not be identified, Wade said, because his or her body was charred so badly.

At least eight vehicles were destroyed in the fire, along with a free-standing building on the lot. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished since 3:40 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

