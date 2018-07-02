Man killed after being struck multiple times in Folsom Boulevard hit-and-run

A man died on Folsom Boulevard on Sunday night after he was struck by a car and then run over three more times while he was lying in the road, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man was first hit around 11:35 p.m. east of Mayhew Road and the driver fled the scene, CHP spokesman Tommy Riggin said. Investigators believe the impact from the first vehicle is what killed the man and are looking for the driver, he said.
A second and third car hit the man while his body was lying in the roadway, and both drivers pulled over until investigators arrived, Riggin said. The drivers of the second and third cars were not impaired with alcohol or drugs.
A fourth car hit the body and drove off, he said.
It's unclear what the man was doing in the road when he was hit, Riggin said.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments