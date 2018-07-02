The scene on Folsom Boulevard where car killed pedestrian

California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality involving a car and a pedestrian that happened on Folsom Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018.
By
Up Next
California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality involving a car and a pedestrian that happened on Folsom Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed after being struck multiple times in Folsom Boulevard hit-and-run

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

July 02, 2018 09:50 AM

A man died on Folsom Boulevard on Sunday night after he was struck by a car and then run over three more times while he was lying in the road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was first hit around 11:35 p.m. east of Mayhew Road and the driver fled the scene, CHP spokesman Tommy Riggin said. Investigators believe the impact from the first vehicle is what killed the man and are looking for the driver, he said.

A second and third car hit the man while his body was lying in the roadway, and both drivers pulled over until investigators arrived, Riggin said. The drivers of the second and third cars were not impaired with alcohol or drugs.

A fourth car hit the body and drove off, he said.

It's unclear what the man was doing in the road when he was hit, Riggin said.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question