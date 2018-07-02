20-year-old man arrested for shooting near Folsom elementary school

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Folsom police Friday in connection to a shooting near an elementary school that boiled over from a dispute over the sale of illegal handguns, the department announced Monday.
Jerome Dontyce Hunter of Rancho Cordova was booked into the Sacramento County jail, charged with felon in possession of a handgun, possession of ammunition by a felon and parole violation, the police department said.
The shooting occurred June 24 at the intersection of Owl Meadow Street and Porter Road in Folsom, not far from Russell Ranch Elementary School.
Hunter allegedly told police he was shot at when a drug dealer tried to rob him during a marijuana sale, police said.
Investigators said evidence suggests Hunter met the people involved in the shooting to sell them illegal handguns. An argument ensued during the transaction and the potential buyers shot at Hunter, the department said.
Hunter allegedly had a handgun in his possession when he was arrested, police said.
His bail is set at $565,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
