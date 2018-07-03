Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of June 27

Sweaty man arrested after fighting with officers, then restrained and hospitalized

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

July 03, 2018 02:01 PM

A man was arrested for fighting with an officer Monday and was later hospitalized for suspected narcotics intoxication when he began "sweating profusely" in the patrol car, Sacramento police said.

Officers were initially called to the 3200 block of Rio Linda Boulevard shortly after 5:30 p.m. because an "intoxicated man" was bothering customers at a business.

When officers found the man, he appeared agitated and did not comply with officers' requests to remove his hands from his pockets, police said. Whey they tried to detain him, the man fought with officers.

An officer received scratches on his arms in the struggle, said Officer Linda Matthew, a police department spokeswoman.

The man was eventually handcuffed and put in the backseat of a patrol car where he started sweating copiously. Officers called fire department personnel to the scene to check on the man because they suspected he might be under the influence of narcotics, Matthew said.

As firefighters were examining him, he began to struggle with them and had to be restrained to the ambulance gurney, police said.

He was transported to the hospital.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

