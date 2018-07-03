This is why you slow down. SUV slams car being loaded onto tow truck, dash cam shows

The Euless (Texas) Police Department is warning drivers to move over or slow down around emergency vehicles. The department released dash cam video of a small SUV hitting another car that was in the process of being loaded onto a tow truck.
By
Up Next
The Euless (Texas) Police Department is warning drivers to move over or slow down around emergency vehicles. The department released dash cam video of a small SUV hitting another car that was in the process of being loaded onto a tow truck.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Hit-and-run driver sought after Highway 65 crash in Roseville, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 03, 2018 05:00 PM

The California Highway Patrol is seeking a driver of a hit-and-run collision along Highway 65 in Roseville on Saturday, according to a news release.

The suspect, described a 30- to 40 year-old white man with a medium build and a receding hairline driving a white Ford Explorer, swerved out of his lane and then abruptly back in, CHP said.

The driver behind him, a 28-year-old woman, tried to avoid getting hit, according to CHP spokesperson Chad Schmitt, but lost control of her Nissan Altima, which flipped and hit a pole. The woman was hospitalized with major injuries, Schmitt said.

The suspect's vehicle was also described to the CHP as having black emblems on the body of the car, a black front grill and a black and yellow paper plate with a black frame, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the CHP at 916-663-3344.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question