Hit-and-run driver sought after Highway 65 crash in Roseville, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is seeking a driver of a hit-and-run collision along Highway 65 in Roseville on Saturday, according to a news release.
The suspect, described a 30- to 40 year-old white man with a medium build and a receding hairline driving a white Ford Explorer, swerved out of his lane and then abruptly back in, CHP said.
The driver behind him, a 28-year-old woman, tried to avoid getting hit, according to CHP spokesperson Chad Schmitt, but lost control of her Nissan Altima, which flipped and hit a pole. The woman was hospitalized with major injuries, Schmitt said.
The suspect's vehicle was also described to the CHP as having black emblems on the body of the car, a black front grill and a black and yellow paper plate with a black frame, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the CHP at 916-663-3344.
Comments