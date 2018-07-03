The scene of a hit-and-run shortly after man in wheelchair is struck

At 11:35 p.m. on June 30, 2018, a man was struck by a car in a hit and run crash while he was trying to cross Broadway at Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento.
Sacto 911

Victim in Stockton Boulevard electric wheelchair hit-and-run identified

By Claire Morgan And Molly Sullivan

July 03, 2018 06:58 PM

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday while crossing the street in his electric wheelchair Saturday has been identified.

Melvin Hill, who was 65 years old and lived in Sacramento, was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, Sacramento Police Department spokesman. Hill was within the crosswalk when he was hit, he said.

Hill was taken to the hospital Saturday night and died shortly after, Chandler said.

Investigators worked to track down the suspected driver, Eric Avelar, 45, using license plate recognition technology and officers arrested him on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, Chandler said. Avelar was booked into the Sacramento County jail Saturday.

