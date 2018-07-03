Victim in Stockton Boulevard electric wheelchair hit-and-run identified

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday while crossing the street in his electric wheelchair Saturday has been identified.
Melvin Hill, who was 65 years old and lived in Sacramento, was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, Sacramento Police Department spokesman. Hill was within the crosswalk when he was hit, he said.
Hill was taken to the hospital Saturday night and died shortly after, Chandler said.
Investigators worked to track down the suspected driver, Eric Avelar, 45, using license plate recognition technology and officers arrested him on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, Chandler said. Avelar was booked into the Sacramento County jail Saturday.
