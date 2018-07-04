25-year-old man fatally shot in Del Paso Heights while visiting from North Carolina

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators scoured Del Paso Heights for evidence Wednesday morning after 25-year-old Kaesaun Kirkwood was fatally shot near the intersection of Fell Street and Harris Avenue late Tuesday night.
Sacramento Police Department officers arrived at the scene at 11:26 p.m. to find a man bleeding from at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release.
Police officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel unsuccessfully attempted to revive Kirkwood by administering CPR before pronouncing him dead at the scene.
Kirkwood appeared to be visiting Sacramento from Grover, N.C., a town of fewer than 1,000 people near the state's southern border, according to property records and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. His parents formally identified his body Wednesday morning.
Police are asking any witnesses to Kirkwood's killing to call their dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357), or submit an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
