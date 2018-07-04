3 men arrested in connection with fatal shooting in North Sacramento

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a February shooting in North Sacramento that left one person dead and another hospitalized.
Demareau "Turnt" Davis, who is 28, Ryan "Chunky" Jordan, 27, and Jamal "Squeek" Joseph, 26, were arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang.
All three men were already in Sacramento County jail custody when police identified them as the suspects behind the February killing, and they remain there without bail.
Davis had been arrested April 11 on suspicion of forging a prescription to obtain narcotics, Joseph was arrested the same day on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, and Jordan's June 7 guilty plea to a probation violation resulted in his being sentenced to 120 days in jail, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records.
On Feb. 7, police arrived to the intersection of Beaumont Street and Eleanor Avenue at around 2:35 p.m. to find two men bleeding from gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as 21-year-old Halifu Appling, succumbed to his injuries the next day, while the other victim was listed in serious but stable condition following the shooting.
Each suspect has an extensive criminal history within Sacramento County, including convictions for possession of narcotics while in prison and negligent discharge of a firearm for Davis, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful concealed carry for Jordan and possession of marijuana for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm for Joseph.
