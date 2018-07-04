At-risk senior last seen in downtown Sacramento missing for more than 24 hours

Authorities are searching for Douglas Smith, 69, after he disappeared Tuesday morning from downtown Sacramento.
Smith was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of O Street near the Crocker Art Museum, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.
Smith was described as 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds in the release and is believed to be at-risk. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark pants and gold slippers.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Smith's whereabouts to call 911.
