Douglas Smith was last seen on the 200 block of O Street.
At-risk senior last seen in downtown Sacramento missing for more than 24 hours

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

July 04, 2018 02:52 PM

Authorities are searching for Douglas Smith, 69, after he disappeared Tuesday morning from downtown Sacramento.

Smith was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of O Street near the Crocker Art Museum, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

Smith was described as 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds in the release and is believed to be at-risk. He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark pants and gold slippers.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Smith's whereabouts to call 911.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel

