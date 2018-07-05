He tried to rape a homeless woman outside a library. Now, he faces prison time

A 40-year-old Sacramento man was convicted Monday on multiple charges related to intent to commit rape after he attempted to rape a homeless woman in March, the Yolo County District Attorney's office announced Thursday.
Lester Louis Jones attacked a homeless woman sleeping underneath the eaves of a West Sacramento library on Merkley Avenue in the early hours of March 24.
After chasing her out into the street, Jones pinned her to the ground, stripped her of her clothing and attempted to rape her, according to a news release. The victim managed to call 911 herself during the attack and told the dispatcher her location.
"Our homeless population is very vulnerable, and this victim had the courage to fight for herself until West Sacramento Police officers were able to pursue and apprehend this brutal attacker,” District Attorney Reisig in a news release.
Jones' sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14. He faces up to a 16-year prison sentence, along with being required to register as a sex offender.
According to the 2017 Yolo County Homeless Count report, of the county's homeless population, nearly 40 percent reside outside, and 65 percent report being continuously homeless for more than 12 months.
