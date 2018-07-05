Citrus Heights Police had a break-in, and they didn't have to go far for an arrest

Signed, sealed, delivered?
A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday after police say he broke the lobby door of the Citrus Heights Police Department.
Antonio Natali, 29, was detained immediately after breaking the glass door, said Lt. Dave Gutierrez, a spokesman for the department.
Gutierrez said that the department "didn't really understand his motive," but Natali was arrested on suspicion of burglary after being found with tear gas. Police said Natali was also found with methamphetamine.
According to a tweet by the Citrus Heights Police Department, Natali has several probation cases for offenses including theft, DUI, trespassing and assault.
Gutierrez said Natali was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday.
