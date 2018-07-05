Eleven-month-old Zeke Baez, his sibling and his mother, 38-year-old Tina Baez, went missing Wednesday, July 4, 2018, after his mother took him from Rideout Medical Center in Marysville during medical treatment, police say.
Police searching for Yuba City children and mom after infant tested positive for drugs

By Claire Morgan

July 05, 2018 09:08 PM

A Yuba City 11-month-old boy went missing Wednesday night after his mother took him from the hospital during medical treatment, police say.

Tina Baez, 38, overheard doctors talking about her son Zeke's test results – which concluded that he had drugs in his system – when she took him and her 2-year-old daughter Zoey from Rideout Medical Center, according to Shawna Pavey, a spokeswoman for the Yuba City Police Department. They have not been seen since.

Police said Zeke was still connected to an IV when he was removed from the Marysville hospital. His condition when he was removed was "that of concern," Pavey said, and that the decision to remove him went against the hospital's medical advice.

Anyone who has seen the family or who may have any information about their location is encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.

