Watch Sacramento firefighters practice auto accident rescue tactics

The Sacramento Fire Department provided training for firefighters to prepare them for car accident rescues as they trained in how to extricate people from damaged cars on the scene of an accident.
By
Up Next
The Sacramento Fire Department provided training for firefighters to prepare them for car accident rescues as they trained in how to extricate people from damaged cars on the scene of an accident.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Head-on collision on Highway 65 leaves one dead, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 06, 2018 02:51 PM

A head-on collision near Lincoln on Highway 65 near Twelve Bridges Drive has left one dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white Toyota collided with a green Ford around noon, according to CHP incident logs. One car was strewn off the southbound side of the highway, and the other flipped and rolled off the northbound side.

The rollover caused one passenger to be ejected from the vehicle, and trapped another, the report says.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed to traffic following the incident, and caused heavy delays. As of Friday at 2:19 p.m., all lanes are back open to traffic, according to the CHP.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question