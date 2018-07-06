Head-on collision on Highway 65 leaves one dead, CHP says

A head-on collision near Lincoln on Highway 65 near Twelve Bridges Drive has left one dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white Toyota collided with a green Ford around noon, according to CHP incident logs. One car was strewn off the southbound side of the highway, and the other flipped and rolled off the northbound side.

The rollover caused one passenger to be ejected from the vehicle, and trapped another, the report says.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed to traffic following the incident, and caused heavy delays. As of Friday at 2:19 p.m., all lanes are back open to traffic, according to the CHP.

