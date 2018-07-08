Woman shot, killed in apparent South Sacramento homicide

A woman was found shot and killed in South Sacramento early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Around 12:42 a.m., a man flagged down California Highway Patrol officers near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road. The man directed officers toward a dark-colored, four-door sedan he had been occupying and said a fellow passenger in the vehicle had been shot, according to Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
The CHP then notified the sheriff's department, which responded alongside staff from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.
Fire personnel pronounced the victim, initially identified as a female in her mid-40s, dead on scene.
Detectives from the sheriff's department were investigating her death as a homicide as of Sunday morning. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, the sheriff's department said.
Once the Sacramento County Coroner's Office notifies the victim's relatives, her identity will be released.
The sheriff's department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 916-874-5115, or leave an anonymous tip at 916-874-8477 or visit www.sacsheriff.com.
