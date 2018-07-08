He tried to use his burning car to light a cigarette, witnesses say. Now he's been arrested for DUI

A man tried to light his cigarette with the flames coming from his burning sedan after rear-ending an SUV westbound on Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page
The collision occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday west of Antelope Road near Citrus Heights, the CHP said. According to a log published on the incident information page at 2:19 p.m., a witness reported that a shirtless male attempted to light a cigarette with his incinerated car. At 2:26, a log reported that the man tried to run into the fire.
A witness reported to the CHP seeing the male driver and female passenger attempt to switch seats before officers arrived. The man ultimately admitted to being the driver, the CHP said, and was arrested for driving under the influence.
No one suffered serious injuries. The incident was still being investigated Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP.
The sedan was engulfed in flames after the crash. The collision likely punctured the fuel line, CHP said, and the dripping gasoline caught on fire.
Once the fire had subsided, the sedan was towed away. The SUV sustained moderate damage and was also towed, the CHP said.
The rightmost lane of the freeway was temporarily shut down, CHP said, but had reopened by 3:10 p.m.
