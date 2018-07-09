Hammer assault during home construction project leaves man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being beaten with a hammer Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
The victim and the suspect, Jose Gardea, 34, had been collaborating on a construction project for a homeowner in the 1200 block of Hobday Road in Wilton before an argument broke out, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
The victim had worked on projects for the property owner several times in the past, Hampton said, and this time decided to invite a couple of friends to help him with maintenance work.
Around 2:30 p.m., the homeowner dialed 911 and informed operators that a man was striking another man with a hammer on his property.
The weapon was a heavy-duty framing-type hammer intended for driving big nails. Hampton confirmed that the hammer assault lasted for several minutes and involved multiple blows to the victim's head.
As the homeowner communicated details about the information to operators, he went into his home and retrieved a firearm. The suspect attempted to follow him but returned to continue the assault, authorities said.
The homeowner then held the suspect at gunpoint until authorities arrived, the news release said.
Sheriff's patrol deputies responded to the homeowner's call, as did a Sacramento County sheriff's helicopter, which landed on scene. Members of the helicopter crew detained the suspect, according to the news release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday morning, Hampton said.
Gardea was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and a violation of probation. As of Monday morning, he was being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, according to the sheriff's department.
