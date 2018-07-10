Elk Grove police seek driver of truck, big trailer involved in gas station hit-and-run

The Elk Grove Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that occurred at a gas station last month.
The hit-and-run took place at Elk Grove Boulevard and East Stockton Boulevard on June 15.
The suspect, a white man wearing black shorts and a V-neck, dark blue T-shirt, was seen on surveillance footage, along with the suspect vehicle — a white Dodge Ram hauling a large Big Tex brand flatbed. The Big Tex is an open-sided trailer measuring 20 to 30 feet long.
From the images, the truck and trailer combo appears large enough that it could have had difficulty navigating the gas station and its parking lot, where police say "extensive damage" was done to the other vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Traffic Bureau at (916) 627-3714 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cellphone, followed by Tip732 and the message.
