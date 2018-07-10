Arrest made in 'deliberate' Grant Union High fire that caused $1 million in damage

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in Sunday's classroom fire at Grant Union High School, the Sacramento Fire Department said Tuesday in a news release.
Fire officials say they found evidence that Adam Prater broke into a classroom at the Del Paso Heights campus, deliberately lit the fire and left the building.
Prater was arrested at the scene, according to the Twin Rivers Police Department. Prater also faces charges of burglary, trespassing and parole violation.
The fire, which was quickly put out just after 11 p.m. Sunday, caused about $1 million in damage, according to the news release. No injuries were reported.
