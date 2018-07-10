Out-of-control truck hits CHP motorcycle and another vehicle during traffic stop

A routine morning traffic stop for a cellphone violation turned into a collision on northbound Highway 99, just north of 47th Avenue.
A Highway Patrol officer had pulled over a 24-year-old Sacramento man driving a Toyota 4Runner for a cell phone violation at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Officer Jim Young of South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
The officer was engaged with the driver of the 4Runner on the right-hand shoulder when he heard tires screeching and looked behind him, Young said.
Headed toward his patrol motorcycle and the 4Runner was a big box truck that had seemingly lost control due to excessive speed, CHP said.
The CHP officer fled from the truck's path as it drove up the embankment alongside the shoulder. When it descended the embankment, it struck the CHP patrol motorcycle, sending it skidding into the far-right lane (No. 4). The truck then hit the 4Runner, causing the 4Runner to overturn.
The driver of the overturned car, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident crawled out of the car and suffered no major injuries, CHP said. The 4Runner was totaled, and the driver was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for precautionary purposes, complaining of shoulder pain.
Responders temporarily closed traffic in lanes No. 3 and 4 lanes for approximately a mile-long stretch, north of the incident, as well as the on- and offramps near 47th Avenue. Officials have since reopened traffic, Caltrans tweeted.
