Man discovered behind trees near I-5 committed suicide, CHP says

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 10, 2018 03:22 PM

Investigators have determined that a man whose body was discovered hidden behind trees off of Interstate 5 in Sacramento committed suicide, California Highway Patrol Officer James Young said.

While trimming trees on the freeway side of a sound barrier less than a mile north of Florin Road, a Caltrans work crew discovered the 59-year-old man's body, CHP Officer James Young said.

The body was found about 15 to 20 feet from the highway on Sunday morning, Young said, and was not visible from the highway. Young said it was not immediately clear when the man died.

The Sacramento Fire Department and units from the South Sacramento CHP office responded to the scene. Personnel from the fire department pronounced the man dead on scene, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP Valley Division's Investigative Service's Unit had taken control of the investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, CHP said.

The Sacramento County Coroner will release the man's identity once his relatives have been notified of his death.

