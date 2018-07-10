Woman threatening to jump from Foresthill Bridge

Officials have closed the eastbound lane of Foresthill Road as they try to prevent a woman from jumping off the Foresthill Bridge.
The California Highway Patrol said the woman climbed over the fence and is standing near the edge of the 730-foot-high span.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has sent a negotiator to speak with the woman, said Auburn CHP spokesperson Chad Schmitt.
Foresthill Road has been closed since 4:15 p.m. today, according to Schmitt.
The Foresthill Bridge is the tallest bridge in California.
This is a developing story
