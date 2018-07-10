Exploring the Foresthill Bridge via drone

By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Woman threatening to jump from Foresthill Bridge

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 10, 2018 05:33 PM

Officials have closed the eastbound lane of Foresthill Road as they try to prevent a woman from jumping off the Foresthill Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol said the woman climbed over the fence and is standing near the edge of the 730-foot-high span.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office has sent a negotiator to speak with the woman, said Auburn CHP spokesperson Chad Schmitt.

Foresthill Road has been closed since 4:15 p.m. today, according to Schmitt.

The Foresthill Bridge is the tallest bridge in California.

This is a developing story

