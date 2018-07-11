Oak Park in Stockton.
Oak Park in Stockton. Google Earth
Car plows into Stockton park, fatally pinning man underneath as driver flees, police say

By Julia Sclafani

July 11, 2018 12:12 PM

Stockton police are looking for a driver who they say mowed a car into a popular park Tuesday night, intentionally striking and killing a 34-year-old man before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.

Officers responding to the call at Oak Park in the 600 block of East Alpine Avenue discovered the victim was pinned beneath the Nissan Versa sedan. The victim suffered major injuries and died on the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Stockton police Officer Joe Silva said many people were in the large, tree-filled, grassy city park when the car struck the man, and he is “hoping more people will come forward with information.”

Detectives are looking for details about the driver and trying to determine a motive, police said.

Silva urged community members to contact Crime Stoppers with any information that may lead to an arrest at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.

