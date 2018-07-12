Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's Most Wanted for the week of July 4

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463
By
Up Next
If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

K-9 drags car thief out of bush after chase in Arden Arcade, deputies say

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

July 12, 2018 09:54 AM

A stolen-vehicle chase in Arden Arcade ended Thursday morning with the thief being dragged from a brush pile by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department K-9, authorities said.

Deputies tracked down a red Dodge Magnum station wagon believed to have been stolen from Stockton by a 40-year-old San Francisco man at around 3:27 a.m., Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

The man drove into a cul-de-sac, where a deputy pulled up alongside the Magnum, Hampton said. The driver then bashed into the deputy’s car, resulting in damage but no injuries, before speeding out of the cul-de-sac, where another deputy pursued him and ultimately stopped the car at the intersection of Wittkop Way and Gannon Drive.

“Typically in a situation like that, the vehicles run into us and we want to give way for them to get out,” Hampton said. “The driver then rammed our vehicle and did not use the adequate room they had left.”

The man fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex, down a field and into a creek bed, officials said. Deputies and K-9 units found him hiding in brush near Hurley Way and Gannon Drive within an hour and repeatedly ordered him to come out, Hampton said.

When the man refused to surrender, a K-9 ran in and pulled him from the bushes by his legs, Hampton said. He suffered bite wounds and was being treated at an area hospital Thursday morning before being booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question