K-9 drags car thief out of bush after chase in Arden Arcade, deputies say

A stolen-vehicle chase in Arden Arcade ended Thursday morning with the thief being dragged from a brush pile by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department K-9, authorities said.
Deputies tracked down a red Dodge Magnum station wagon believed to have been stolen from Stockton by a 40-year-old San Francisco man at around 3:27 a.m., Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
The man drove into a cul-de-sac, where a deputy pulled up alongside the Magnum, Hampton said. The driver then bashed into the deputy’s car, resulting in damage but no injuries, before speeding out of the cul-de-sac, where another deputy pursued him and ultimately stopped the car at the intersection of Wittkop Way and Gannon Drive.
“Typically in a situation like that, the vehicles run into us and we want to give way for them to get out,” Hampton said. “The driver then rammed our vehicle and did not use the adequate room they had left.”
The man fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex, down a field and into a creek bed, officials said. Deputies and K-9 units found him hiding in brush near Hurley Way and Gannon Drive within an hour and repeatedly ordered him to come out, Hampton said.
When the man refused to surrender, a K-9 ran in and pulled him from the bushes by his legs, Hampton said. He suffered bite wounds and was being treated at an area hospital Thursday morning before being booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.
