Man arrested after attempted rape in Yolo County

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 12, 2018 06:53 PM

A Contra Costa County man is in custody following what the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department said was an attempted rape in Esparto on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday about the attempted rape, according to a news release. Emiliano Gutierrez, a 20-year-old man from Richmond, was identified as the suspect but fled on foot from the scene, the news release said.

Gutierrez was arrested at his home in Richmond later that evening. He was transported to the Yolo County Jail where he was booked on charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and assault with the intent to commit rape.

Any information about this crime can be reported to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department at 530-666-8282 or anonymously at 530-668-5248.

