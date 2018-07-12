Meth, hard lemonade, condoms: Sacramento man arrested in online predator sting

A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday he drove to Auburn to meet with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
Adnan Raj, 31, was arrested as a part of an online predator sting operation, according to a news release. He thought he was meeting with a girl half his age but instead he was met by law enforcement officials.
The Sheriff’s Department said Raj brought methamphetamine, alcohol, condoms, drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm and stolen checkbooks stolen credit cards, with him when he planned to meet the girl.
Raj was booked at the Auburn Main Jail on suspicion of contacting, arrangin, and showing up to meet a minor for the purpose of sexual gratification, as well as identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
His bail is set at $300,000, according to Placer County Sheriff custody logs.
