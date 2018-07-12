Sacramento man Adnan Raj brought methamphetamine, condoms, a replica firearm, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, and stolen checkbooks and credit cards with him when he drove to Auburn to visit who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Raj was arrested as a part of an online predator sting operation Thursday.
Sacramento man Adnan Raj brought methamphetamine, condoms, a replica firearm, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, and stolen checkbooks and credit cards with him when he drove to Auburn to visit who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Raj was arrested as a part of an online predator sting operation Thursday. Placer County Sheriff's Department
Sacramento man Adnan Raj brought methamphetamine, condoms, a replica firearm, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, and stolen checkbooks and credit cards with him when he drove to Auburn to visit who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Raj was arrested as a part of an online predator sting operation Thursday. Placer County Sheriff's Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Meth, hard lemonade, condoms: Sacramento man arrested in online predator sting

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 12, 2018 08:06 PM

A Sacramento man was arrested Thursday he drove to Auburn to meet with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

Adnan Raj, 31, was arrested as a part of an online predator sting operation, according to a news release. He thought he was meeting with a girl half his age but instead he was met by law enforcement officials.

The Sheriff’s Department said Raj brought methamphetamine, alcohol, condoms, drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm and stolen checkbooks stolen credit cards, with him when he planned to meet the girl.

Raj was booked at the Auburn Main Jail on suspicion of contacting, arrangin, and showing up to meet a minor for the purpose of sexual gratification, as well as identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

His bail is set at $300,000, according to Placer County Sheriff custody logs.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question