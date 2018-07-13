Motorcyclist found dead after overnight crash on Highway 65 offramp

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 65 overnight on the northbound Lincoln Boulevard offramp, authorities said Friday.
The California Highway Patrol was notified by a passer-by and responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday, said Placer County CHP Officer David Martinez.
Responders blocked the northbound No. 2 lane on Highway 65 at Lincoln Boulevard, causing a slowdown. All lanes were reopened around 7 a.m., Caltrans reported on Twitter.
The victim was a South Placer firefighter, reported Sacramento television station Fox40. The name of the victim has not yet been released and the cause of the accident is still being investigated, the CHP said.
The vehicle had left the road and wasn’t visible to traffic, Martinez said. The driver died at the scene.
