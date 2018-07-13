Here’s five fast facts about ice cream

He strolled into an ice cream shop and grabbed the tip jar, video shows. Recognize him?

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 13, 2018 01:44 PM

A thief didn’t need a disguise, brute force or to say a single word as he stole the entire tip jar from a Sacramento ice cream shop this week.

The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs posted a brief surveillance video to Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday, asking the public for any information about a man who entered the Fair Oaks Boulevard store and headed straight for the tips sitting on the counter.

The theft appears about as casual as it gets. The pilferer — sporting basketball shorts, a dark polo shirt, flip-flops and his hair in a bun — simply walks through the front door, grabs the jar and leaves, while the front counter appears unoccupied. Only one customer, a young girl, appears to notice it as it happens.

“Our employees work really hard for their tips. We’re a family owned business and we’re saddened that someone would do this,” the shop wrote on Instagram.

Carrying the hashtag #justicefortips, the video has already been viewed more than 130,000 times on Instagram. Users called the man’s actions “despicable,” and some made fun of his “man bun.”

The Parlor also has locations in Roseville and Anderson, but the incident appears to have happened at the Sacramento store, according to the Facebook post.

The Parlor asks anybody with info to message them via social media.

