Authorities stop stolen Sac Metro fire truck near Lake Oroville

A police chase across four counties Saturday ended above Lake Oroville after a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District fire truck was stolen and taken on a pursuit that lasted about 85 miles.
The truck was stolen at the scene of a grass fire in Rio Linda nearly two hours before the stop, and sped through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties, reaching speeds of 70 mph and, at times, traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to several law enforcement officials.
The truck was chased by the California Highway Patrol and several other agencies before it was stopped on Highway 70 above Lake Oroville. Multiple news agencies were reporting that two suspects were in custody just after 6 p.m.
The fire truck was taken from Elk Horn Boulevard and Cherry Lane in Rio Linda just before 4 p.m. by a white male adult, said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
Spokesperson Capt. Chris Vestal confirmed the truck belonged to Metro Fire and said it had been taken from the site of a grass fire, which burned about 12 acres.
Officials engaged on and off with the pursuit through surface streets in northern Sacramento County and the city of Antelope before it moved onto Highway 65 in Placer County. Out of concern for other drivers’ safety, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies at one point decided to pull back in the pursuit along Highway 65 as the fire truck drove counter to traffic.
When the truck entered Yuba County, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase, Vestal said. Multiple local agencies assisted in the chase as the vehicle continued through the cities of Wheatland, Marysville and Oroville before being stopped on the 11800 block of Highway 70.
This is a developing story.
