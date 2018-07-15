Roseville man dies in Lake Oroville after jumping from houseboat

The body of a man who disappeared off of a houseboat on Lake Oroville early Saturday morning has been found, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Officers pronounced Roseville resident John Tobias, 41, dead on scene after finding his body 200 feet beneath the lake’s surface near Bidwell Canyon Marina.
A boater on Lake Oroville called the sheriff’s office at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday and said she couldn’t locate a friend and believed he had jumped into the water off of their houseboat, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office’s Marine Unit and Search and Rescue teams responded to the incident along with the California Department of Parks and Recreation. They searched above the water in the surrounding area, including nearby houseboats, and the Marine Unit used a sonar-equipped Remotely Operated Vehicle to explore beneath the surface, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 5 a.m., the ROV located Tobias’ body underwater, and officers assisted in bringing him to the surface, the sheriff’s office said.
The Butte County Coroner’s Office, which was closed over the weekend, had not released a cause of death as of Sunday morning. It is not known whether drugs or alcohol played a role in Tobias’ death.
The Department of Parks and Recreation was investigating the incident as of Sunday morning.
