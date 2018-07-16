Shooting death at Carmichael apartment investigated

By
13-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Carmichael apartment, deputies say

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 16, 2018 12:09 PM

A 13-year-old male has been arrested in the killing of a 16-year-old found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Carmichael apartment, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton called the details of the incident “extremely bizarre.”

Zachary Whittington, 16, died around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

At about 1 p.m Sunday, a resident in an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue called 911 to report hearing a gunshot, authorities said.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the complex, bystanders directed them to a locked apartment. Deputies found broken glass and attempted to communicate with people inside but received no response.

After forcibly entering the apartment, deputies discovered Whittington, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.

Deputies attempted CPR, but Whittington was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

Hampton said Whittington’s wounds were not self-inflicted and that as of Sunday afternoon investigators were confident the incident was a homicide.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Bourbon Drive near Scotch Court, less than a mile away from the scene, according to a news release.

Deputies located and detained a 13-year-old male, then recovered a handgun nearby, according to the release.

The 13-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the slaying and charges related to firearm possession, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Hampton said deputies believe Whittington was not shot from outside the apartment; rather, the violence took place inside the apartment’s rooms.

No witnesses in the apartment complex had reported seeing anything out of the ordinary as of Sunday afternoon, complicating a scenario Hampton described as “extremely bizarre.”

