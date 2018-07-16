Suspects identified in theft of Metro Fire truck

Officials have identified the two people arrested for stealing a Metro Fire truck and leading law enforcement officers on a wild chase through Northern California on Saturday afternoon.
Those arrested were David Virgil Carcalete, 29, of North Highlands and Candice Lee Scollard, 35, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
They allegedly stole the truck around 4 p.m. Saturday at the scene of a grass fire in Rio Linda.
The pair drove the truck through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties, at speeds that peaked at 70 mph, and occasionally traveled in the direction of oncoming traffic, according to several law enforcement officials.
After a two-hour, 85-mile car chase that involved the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol, among other agencies, Carcalete and Scollard’s joy ride came to a stop on 11800 block of Highway 70 above Lake Oroville.
The pair were arrested for three felonies each: taking an on-call emergency vehicle, attempting to steal property and avoiding police officers with disregard for public safety, said Megan McMann, public information officer for the Butte County Sheriff’s Department.
Carcalete faces an additional misdemeanor arrest for obstructing a police officer, McMann said.
After Carcalete was handcuffed, he attempted to run away, but was quickly grabbed by the arresting officer, Oroville CHP Officer Cliff Morrison said.
Prior to the incident, Carcalete had a clear record with no criminal history, Morrison said.
Both suspects declined to submit a statement to authorities, Morrison said.
As of Monday afternoon, they had been booked into Butte County Jail and were awaiting arraignment, which Morrison said would occur before noon on Tuesday.
“It’s the first time it’s happened to us,” Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said of the theft. He said the truck would need to be hauled back for extensive work by the department’s fleet crews.
The truck is worth $1 million fully outfitted, but no damage was believed to have been done to the equipment inside, Vestal said.
