Fatal collision for driver traveling at 'high rate of speed' on Highway 50

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 16, 2018 04:33 PM

An early morning collision on Highway 50 ended the life of a Folsom man, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Peter Soin, 62, of Folsom was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident just east of the Hazel Avenue exit, CHP said.

At about 1:55 a.m. Monday, Soin was driving a Ford Fiesta “at a high rate of speed” eastbound when the car crashed into two freeway construction vehicles and a metal guardrail, CHP said.

The two drivers of the construction vehicles were unharmed, according to the CHP.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or otherwise has information about it is encouraged to contact CHP Officer A. Nelson at the East Sacramento CHP Office at (916) 464-1450.

