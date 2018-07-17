1 dead, 2 injured in private plane crash near Truckee airport

One victim is dead and two have been transported to a hospital after a small private plane crashed in a meadow south of Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Around 7:35 a.m., a single-engine, four-passenger Navion-B plane crashed less than a mile from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport, said Sgt. Dave Hunt of the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. The debris field is located in the west of Highway 267 near Mercer Flats, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division.
The pilot had reported having issues with the plane’s engine after taking off from the airport, and was trying to return there when the crash took place, Gregor said.
Three people were aboard the plane, Gregor said.
The crash site is located south of the airport, between Highway 267 and the Northstar mountain area, Mann said.
A CHP tweet at 8:10 a.m. encouraged drivers to avoid the area.
CHP, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, Mann said.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
