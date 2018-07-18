North Sacramento grass fire spreads to house, and there’s a lesson to be learned

North Sacramento grass fire spreads to house, and there’s a lesson here, firefighters say

By David Caraccio

July 18, 2018 08:12 AM

A grass fire in North Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon was started by workers mowing dry grass in the heat of the day and quickly spread to a home.

The fire, started by a spark from the lawnmower, happened around Maine Avenue and Taylor Street. No one was injured.

Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade took the opportunity to teach a lesson: Only mow early in the morning and early in the season prior to vegetation drying out.

“We want to take this moment to remind the public not to mow the grass when it’s high heat and low humidity,” he said in a video message. “It can have disastrous affects.”

