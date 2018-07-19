Dead body found in river near State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento

A body was found floating in the Sacramento River near the State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
At about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, a passer-by pointed out the body to a State Parks employee, who subsequently notified the police department, said police officer Eddie Macaulay.
Police recovered and inspected the body, Macaulay said.
“A body floating in a river is suspicious in and of itself,” Macaualay said, but because police observed no obvious trauma to the body, they handed off the investigation to the Sacramento County coroner.
If the coroner’s report suggests the possibility of criminal activity, the police will take over the investigation, Macaulay said.
