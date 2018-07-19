Pieces of fentanyl, show in comparison to a penny, can be deadly.
Pieces of fentanyl, show in comparison to a penny, can be deadly. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Pieces of fentanyl, show in comparison to a penny, can be deadly. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Northern California men charged with sale of fentanyl laced Oxycodone

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 19, 2018 06:35 PM

Two men – one hailing from Sacramento – were indicted Thursday for trafficking counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can lead to overdose and death easily, especially when mixed with other drugs.

Alfredo Sanchez of Madera and Saybyn Borges of Sacramento were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl according to a news release by the Sacramento Department of Justice.

A criminal complaint said that the pair sold around 7,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl between May 3 and June 7 in Placer, San Joaquin and Madera counties.

Sanchez was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun after four firearms were found on his property, the release said.

If found guilty, charges can carry five years to life in prison and a fine up to $5 million.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question