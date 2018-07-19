Northern California men charged with sale of fentanyl laced Oxycodone

Two men – one hailing from Sacramento – were indicted Thursday for trafficking counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can lead to overdose and death easily, especially when mixed with other drugs.
Alfredo Sanchez of Madera and Saybyn Borges of Sacramento were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl according to a news release by the Sacramento Department of Justice.
A criminal complaint said that the pair sold around 7,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl between May 3 and June 7 in Placer, San Joaquin and Madera counties.
Sanchez was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun after four firearms were found on his property, the release said.
If found guilty, charges can carry five years to life in prison and a fine up to $5 million.
